Current US Vice President Kamala Harris may become the country’s next president, and she has a Canadian connection you may not know about.

Harris’ chance at the presidency comes after US President Joe Biden announced on Sunday that he would not be running in the 2024 election.

Biden expressed his endorsement for his current vice president as the next Democratic nominee in a followup message.

“My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my vice president. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year,” he wrote on X.

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Harris said she was “honoured” to have the President’s endorsement and that she intends to “earn and win this nomination.”

The current VP isn’t a shoo-in for the next Democratic presidential nominee just yet as that will be determined at the party’s convention next month.

However, she has already gained endorsements from prominent Democrats such as Bill and Hillary Clinton and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Statement from President Clinton and Secretary Clinton pic.twitter.com/R7tYMFWbsu — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 21, 2024

Tough. Fearless. Tenacious. With our democracy at stake and our future on the line, no one is better to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s dark vision and guide our country in a healthier direction than America’s Vice President, @KamalaHarris. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 21, 2024

With support for Harris seemingly gaining momentum, some have highlighted that she also spent part of her life living in Canada.

Of note to Canadians: If Kamala Harris is elected president, she’ll have a personal understanding of our country as a former Montreal resident. That’s very helpful given how critical the cross-border relationship is. However, due to that history, she may also hate the Leafs. — Josh Matlow (@JoshMatlow) July 21, 2024

Kamala Harris’ Westmount High School yearbook entry. She graduated in 1981 after moving to Montreal at age 12. pic.twitter.com/DODy8GdQYG — Elias Makos (@eliasmakos) July 21, 2024

Harris lived in Montreal during the 1970s and 1980s while attending Westmount High School. Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was a teacher at McGill University at that time.

Back in 2021, she even chatted with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about her experience living in Canada.

“I spent many of my teenage years living in Montreal when my mother was teaching at McGill University… I have fond memories of my time in Montreal,” she told Trudeau at the time.

She’s even shared some memories of her mother’s time in the city on social media. In 2020, she posted a picture of her mother and other family members at the Montreal Airport.

Thinking of my beloved mother today on her birthday. Here’s my mother, Uncle Balu, and my Chinni Chitti at the Montreal airport for the 76 Olympics. pic.twitter.com/Qi4XtVxnqg — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 7, 2020

Harris spent five years in Montreal before moving back to the US to attend school at Howard University in Washington, DC.

With files from Ty Jadah.