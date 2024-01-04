Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family stayed “at no cost” with friends while vacationing in Jamaica over the holidays.

This comes after the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) initially stated in early December that the prime minister and his family would be paying for their own stay.

According to a report from the National Post, Trudeau, his three children, and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau — whom he is legally separated from in August — stayed at a resort owned by wealthy businessman and family friend Peter Green.

The report states that Green provided them with accommodations at no cost at his private oceanfront luxury compound in Jamaica that normally rents for over $9,000 per night.

In a statement to Daily Hive on January 4, the PMO confirmed that Trudeau and his family “were staying with family friends at no cost.”

“As per standard practice, the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner was consulted on these details prior to the travel to ensure that the rules were followed,” read the statement.

“The prime minister continues to reimburse the equivalent of a commercial airline ticket for his personal travel and that of his family.”

The PMO did not specify where Trudeau and his family stayed in Jamaica.

Grégoire Trudeau shared a blurry nighttime Instagram snapshot of a beach on January 1 but did not specify where the picture was taken. In the caption of her post, she reflected on 2023 and what’s to come in the new year.

“It is with a heavy heart but one filled with love that I say goodbye to 2023. Life is a book with many chapters,” she wrote.

“May the next one be filled with adventure, creativity, auspicious encounters, lasting friendships, and courage. Thank you to all of you who have been kind, patient, compassionate, and fiercely graceful with me and with this world.”

The prime minister and Grégoire Trudeau also vacationed with their family in Tofino in August 2023, shortly after they announced their separation. The ethics commissioner was consulted before the BC vacation, and the family paid for their stay.

With files from Imaan Sheikh

