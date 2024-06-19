Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s trip to the Indo-Pacific region last year racked up a hefty airplane catering bill, according to records.

Trudeau and his delegation and security detail travelled to the Indo-Pacific region in September 2023, making stops in Indonesia, Singapore, and the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India.

A previous memo from the Prime Minister’s Office stated the purpose of the trip would “reaffirm Canada’s commitment to strengthening economic co-operation and removing trade barriers to create good middle-class jobs and make life more affordable for people on both sides of the Pacific.”

According to a House of Commons sessional paper, the in-flight catering bill for the entire trip was $223,234.

The documents show that many others, including various staff members, joined Trudeau during different parts of the trip.

The cost of the flight catering was heavily criticized by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF).

In an email statement to Daily Hive, Franco Terrazzano, federal director of the CTF, noted that “dropping more than $200,000 doesn’t seem fiscally responsible.”

Terrazzano added that the spending comes at a time when “Canadians can’t afford their own grocery haul.”

What was on the menu?

An Access to Information and Privacy request (ATIP) made by the CTF showed details of some of the onboard meals during the trip.

The offerings included beef brisket and mashed parsley creamy potatoes with truffle oil, pan-fried beef tenderloin with port wine sauce, and strawberry shortcake with pistachio brittle.

The documents also showed a $900 request for pops, chips, and snacks on board and “cases of Flow water.” It also outlined meal “ideas” for the trip but did not specify who made that request or who it was sent to.

“You shouldn’t need a focus group to recommend telling the prime minister to turn down the baked cheesecake with pistachio brittle when Canadians are lining up around the block at the food bank,” said Terrazzano.

“Struggling Canadians have every right to be furious with the Trudeau government for spending six figures on airplane food.”

This isn’t the first time federal-government-related travel spending has raised eyebrows.

In 2021, the CTF noted that Governor General Mary Simon’s trip to Germany came with a $100,000 in-flight catering bill for her and her entourage.

In December 2023, Trudeau also made headlines for taking a family trip to Jamaica.

The PMO confirmed that Trudeau, his three children, and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau — whom he legally separated from last year — stayed at a luxurious $9,000-per-night resort owned by wealthy businessman and family friend Peter Green.

Initially, the PMO’s office said that Trudeau and his family would be paying for their stay but later said that they “were staying with family friends at no cost.”

Daily Hive is in touch with the Prime Minister’s Office. We will update this story when we receive further comment.

With files from Isabelle Docto