Canadians travelling across the border with their dogs can breathe a sigh of relief after the US announced it would no longer be implementing strict pooch-related travel regulations for certain countries, including Canada.

In May, the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced updated border crossing rules for dogs entering the US via the airport, land border crossing, or seaport. The changes were supposed to be implemented on August 1.

The CDC was previously going to require individuals travelling from a low-risk rabies country, such as Canada, to have their dog’s vet complete a “Certification of Dog Arriving from DMRVV-free or Low-Risk Country into the United States” form or other CDC-approved documentation. Dogs were also required to have an International Organization for Standardization (ISO)-compatible microchip by the end of the summer.

The documents would need to be submitted to an “official government veterinarian” in the exporting country or to the USDA if the dog was vaccinated in the US.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) took issue with some of these new rules and noted that it would be unable to provide endorsement for specific export documents.

Last week, Canada’s Health Minister Mark Holland provided an update on the rules, saying the CDC had eased some of its initial restrictions, including those around microchips.

However, Holland said the feds would keep pressing US officials for more exemptions around its rules because Canada is free of dog-maintained rabies virus variant (DMRVV) and “shares the same rabies-free status as the United States.”

The CDC announced today that it had changed course on its planned regulations for dogs from dog-rabies-free or low-risk countries, including Canada.

“The one form you will need is the CDC Dog Import Form if your dog has been only in countries that are dog rabies-free or low-risk in the 6 months before entering or returning to the US. Your dog must appear healthy to enter the US,” reads the CDC’s updated requirements.

It added that this is the only form needed and a receipt will be emailed upon its submission, which can either be printed or shown on your phone at a border crossing.

The CDC noted that the change comes after it received feedback from “various countries, industry partners, and the public,” which led it to simplify its process for dogs arriving from low-risk rabies-free countries.

Canadians travelling to the US with their dogs should check the CDC’s website for more information.