Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is generating billions, but none of it is in Vancouver

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has made earthquakes both figuratively and literally.

Swifties have travelled far and wide to see the bejewelled superstar perform and the cities hosting the tour have seen a much-needed boost in the economy.

According to a survey by QuestionPro, the Eras Tour has generated nearly $5 billion for the US economy. Wow, that’s a lot of money.

Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era 😝 Miami, New Orleans, Indy and Toronto: The Eras Tour is coming to you in 2024 with @gracieabrams! Verified fan registration for all shows is open now – visit https://t.co/xw6YMN3GMc for more information pic.twitter.com/DCgFQb2U22 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 3, 2023

With the pop star finally announcing six tour dates in Canada, here’s hoping the Canadian economy will see a similar boost.

Unfortunately, Vancouver won’t see the impact. All six tour dates are set for the Rogers Centre in Toronto where Swifties can travel through all of their favourite albums from Fearless all the way to Midnights.

QuestionPro reported that concertgoers spent on average a total of $1,327.74 on their trips to the Eras Tour. This cost includes expenses of tickets, travel costs, food and drinks, and the bejewelled outfits.

If that’s how much just one person spent for Swift, imagine how much money Vancouver’s economy would see if she performed at BC Place.

Well, we’ve crunched the numbers and a single performance in the 54,500-seat venue could generate just over $72 million. What an economic boost that would be for Vancouver.

While fans are disappointed that the singer won’t make it to BC, the City of Vancouver isn’t taking it to heart.

“The City of Vancouver has a strong and robust arts and culture sector and a Reputation of supporting artists and welcoming performers of all Eras. We will shake this one off as we believe Karma is our best friend,” said the City of Vancouver in a statement to Daily Hive.

