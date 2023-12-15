"I feel so thankful!": Auto worker is a millionaire after 10 years of playing the lottery

A husband and father from Brampton, Ontario, can hardly believe his luck after winning a lottery prize worth a million dollars.

After 10 years of playing the lotto, Dhanraj won the well-deserved prize in the Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Draw on November 11.

So far, Dhanraj has played numbers significant to him and his family. He ensures he’s always stocked up on Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, and Encore tickets.

The automotive worker visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall and share his winning experience with the world.

He went to the store to check a lottery ticket he’d picked up at a Petro Canada location in Toronto.

“I saw the Big Winner screen appear and had to scan it again. It was so unbelievable,” said Dhanraj. “I scanned it for a third time and took a photo of the screen. I still couldn’t accept it was real.”

The results were so unbelievable that Dhanraj brought his wife and kids to the store to show them the Big Winner notice in person.

“I told them I needed to show them something, and I was laughing. My wife was wondering what was going on – she didn’t believe it at first. My children said, ‘Yes, it’s true!'”

Like many recent lottery winners, Dhanraj will use part of his prize to pay his mortgage. He also plans to take his wife on her “dream trip” to celebrate the win.

“I never imagined I would win money like this. I feel so thankful!” Dhanraj admitted.

Last month, Rafael Mesa Valdes, a retired Toronto construction worker who has been a regular lottery player over the past 30 years, finally hit the jackpot with a massive $5 million win.

He said it would go towards purchasing the condo of his dreams in downtown Toronto.

“When I moved here, I always wanted to live downtown, and now I will! My heart is filled with joy and gratitude,” he said.