"Unreal": Canadians have major beef with the price of meat at Costco

It’s no secret to Canadians that the cost of groceries is through the roof, especially when it comes to meat, but an expensive pack of beef at Costco is once again causing a stir online.

In a post to X, a user uploaded a photo of prime rib grilling steaks priced at a whopping $91.72, claiming to be at an Alberta Costco location.

Spotted by a friend at a Costco in ALBERTA. pic.twitter.com/UjmesdDo6k — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 14, 2023

Now, prime rib is a very nice cut of beef, and the price of $54.99 per kilogram at Costco is slightly more than what Alberta Superstore locations are selling the same cut for, at $57.30 per kilogram.

Still, the sky-high prices are reigniting Canadians’ beef with grocery stores, with many expressing their displeasure in the comments.

When you add everything up it is cheaper to go out to a restaurant here and order a steak meal. ā€” Hal Roberts šŸ‡ØšŸ‡¦ šŸˆ (@Hal__Roberts) December 14, 2023

Only land developers, grocery chain owners, media personalities and politicians can afford those kinds of prices. ā€” simon chamberfield (@SChamberfield) December 14, 2023

Doesnā€™t matter about the date, I canā€™t afford one of them, let a lone three. If youā€™re eating these tonight let us know how they were, I forgot what steak tastes like. ā€” Grey šŸ›ø (@MiSi67100) December 14, 2023

In the summer, a Reddit user in BC also took note of the high steak prices, with a pack of prime rib then costing $45.99 per kilogram.

Daily Hive reached out to Costco regarding the price of the steaks but has not heard back at the time of publication.

Grocery bills continue to rise

While many Canadians continue to struggle to keep up with the high cost of groceries, Canada’s grocers are expected to rake in record-high profits in 2023.

This isĀ according to a new reportĀ from the Centre for Future Work released on December 10.

The report notes that the record profit levels of food retailers are in contrast to the profits of food manufacturing and input industries (such as energy) that supply the food retail sector.

Additionally, food inflation has slowed over the past year but is still higher than overall inflation. The report states that food prices rose by 5.6% during the first nine months of 2023, compared to the general inflation of 3.1%.

And it seems like Canadians won’t be able to catch a break on grocery spending in 2024.

Canada’s Food Price Report 2024, published last week by Canada’s top universities, predicts that overall food prices will increase by 2.5% to 4.5%.

This means the average Canadian family of four is expected to spend $16,297.20 on food in 2024, an increase of up to $701.79 from last year.

