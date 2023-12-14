Pornhub search trends reveal the porn stars and genres Canadians loved this year

Every year, adult entertainment giant Pornhub releases a report on what people are searching for and enjoying on its website, and once again, MILF took the top spot in Canada.

The term MILF — which is short for “Mother I’d Like to F**k” — was the top-searched in the True North, with “hentai” and “lesbian” taking second and third place.

Last year, MILF also took the top spot.

As for other top search terms in Canada, “therapy” was up +566% in 2023, “pure pleasure” was up +561%, “Asian Latina” was up +357%, and “amateur hotwife” saw a 328% increase in searches.

Similar to other countries, lesbian porn was the top-viewed category, followed by threesomes and anal.

Just like last year, Canadians were also really into Indian porn, as it was viewed +118% more in Canada compared to other countries. Other popular categories included “small t*ts” (viewed 76% more) and “hand job” (viewed 56% more).

Canada’s top-searched adult entertainment stars were Abella Danger, Sky Bri, Johnn Sins, Elle Brooke, and Natasha Nice.

This year’s Pornhub insights determined that Canadians were watching a lot of porn this year (Canada ranked ninth in the top 20 countries by traffic).

A dominant global trend on the site in 2023 was mature porn.

This year, “MILF” was the fifth most-viewed category worldwide, and the mature category was the seventh most-viewed category across the globe.

And it seems like “MILF” might have some competition as “GILF” (yes, that stands for Granny I’d Like to F*ck) saw its searches increase by 168%.