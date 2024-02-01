Retired friends who played lottery together for years win big with $1 million prize

Three friends and former co-workers who bought lottery tickets together for years are now basking in the glory of their recent $1,000,000 win.

Stéphane Caron and Béla John Balogh from the Montreal area, alongside Keith O’Brien from Ontario, lucked out on the Lotto 6/49 draw on December 27.

The friends, who are all retired now, played the lottery as part of a larger group and bought their tickets at their workplace.

A few members left the group, but Caron, Balogh, and O’Brien kept playing the lottery together, and it certainly paid off.

Balogh was the one who bought the winning ticket, and the group split their winnings evenly.

According to a release from Loto-Québec, Balogh’s friends could hardly believe it when he called to tell them the good news.

Several lottery winners across Canada have recently gotten lucky when playing with another person or a group.

An Ontario mom and son who have been playing the lottery together for two years won a whopping $510,323.60 in the December 5 Lightning Lotto draw.

A group of four friends who attend the same church also lucked out in December after winning a Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $259,306.60 in the November 15 draw.

The lucky group had only been playing together for five months before the big win.

As for Caron, Balogh, and O’Brien, they told Loto-Québec that they’re planning on using their winnings to travel and “treat themselves.”