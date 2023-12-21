Four church friends win major lottery prize after only five months of playing together

A group of four church friends from the Greater Toronto Area have been blessed with a major lottery win.

Seongyeol Oh of Newmarket, Eun Jeo Kim of Toronto, Ginhui Kim of North York, and Hyekyung Hwang of Newmarket have a lot to be thankful for after winning a Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $259,306.60 in the November 15 draw.

Looks like teamwork really does make the dream work.

The lucky group of friends say they’ve only been playing the lottery together for five months before this win. They usually play numbers that they each selected.

Oh discovered the win when he checked the winning numbers on OLG.ca and immediately told Hwang that they won big.

“I didn’t believe it,” Hwang shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their windfall. “I had to check the numbers for myself!”

The group said the winning experience has been amazing and it feels like a dream.

“When I heard the lottery terminal play the winning sound, it was a dream come true,” Hwang smiled. “As much as we hoped to win, we never expected we would.”

The friends have lots of important plans for their lottery windfall.

Some of them plan to use their share of the winnings to pay bills, while others are using it as an opportunity to travel somewhere they’ve never been before.

They aren’t the only group to recently reap the rewards of a massive lottery win.

Earlier this month, 16 coworkers split a $5 million Lotto 6/49 win. The members of the group put the massive prize towards new homes and retirement.