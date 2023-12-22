Mom and son who always play the lottery together finally win life-changing prize

Ontario-based mother-and-son duo Bayzar Akrabian-Mardo and Antoun Akrabian are on cloud nine.

They’ve been playing the lottery together for two years and bought a very lucky lotto ticket from a convenience store in their home city of Brampton.

On December 5, a Lightning Lotto draw sealed their combined good luck, and they won the top prize — a whopping $510,323.60.

The duo doesn’t limit themselves to a single type of game. They might have favourites, but they usually play various games together.

Bayzar and Antoun visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their iconic big lotto cheque and share the story of their win.

“I was so surprised and was jumping up and down,” Bayzar said. She had just validated the ticket at a store and realized what had happened. “I texted Antoun, and he didn’t believe me at first!”

But when Antoun finally believed her, he was elated, too.

“I was very happy to hear,” Antoun smiled. “We told our immediate family, and they’re very happy for us.”

Though the mom and son are still deciding how to spend or save their windfall, they will use some of it to pay off bills.

“This is a blessing. I am still shocked,” said a thrilled Bayzar. “All that matters to me is making sure my mother is happy,” Antoun concluded.

Talk about a family bonding activity!