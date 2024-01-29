Katherine Russell was checking some of her recent lottery tickets when she received the surprise of a lifetime.

The Newfoundland resident had won something on her Lotto 6/49 ticket from November 25, 2023.

Russell was shocked, and when she told her common-law partner, John, he didn’t believe her at first.

“‘Yeah right,’ was his response,” Russell said in a media release. She tried to convince him that she had actually won.

“I said, ‘Yes, look here’s the number, I have that number. We won something.’”

She then went to the nearest lottery retailer, and the shock continued when the store manager informed her that she won the $1 million Gold Ball draw prize.

Russell said she started shaking and crying.

“[The manager] asked if I was going to be alright; I won’t tell you what I said,” stated Russell.

She then called John to tell him about the prize amount, but Russell said he still didn’t believe her, so she had to give the phone to the store manager.

“It finally clicked with him then,” she said.

Russell returned home, and she said John gave her a huge hug and “did his happy dance” and they then called her three siblings to share the big news.

As for what she’s going to do with her prize, Russell plans on using it for home renovations, an Alaskan Cruise, and celebrating with her kids.

Russell purchased her winning ticket at Woodward’s C-Store and Gas Station Downtown in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland.

According to Atlantic Lottery, there is one huge prize that still hasn’t been accounted for.

A Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot prize worth $64 million sold in Gloucester County, New Brunswick, for the April 15 draw remains unclaimed.

The winner has until April 15, 2024, to claim their prize. So, if you purchased a ticket in that area, be sure to check it as soon as possible!