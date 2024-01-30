"I thought I won $100": Shocked lottery player grabbed his glasses to check his prize

After trying his luck in the lottery for decades, one Canadian man is celebrating after he finally hit the jackpot.

Kevin Lahey is a Cambridge, Ontario, resident who said he has been a regular lottery player for over 20 years.

When he plays the lottery, he often opts for his favourite games: Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49. But one day, he saw an ad for Merry Millions, a limited-time game available from November 21, 2023, to January 9, 2024. Lahey decided to try the game, which costs $20 per play, and it’s a good thing he did.

“I checked my ticket using the OLG app and thought I won $100, so I went and grabbed my glasses,” he recalled.

He was shocked to discover that he won $100,000 in the January 9 Merry Millions draw.

“When I saw $100,000, I was so excited!” said Lahey. He only shared the news with a few people, but it took some convincing. He said that they didn’t believe him at first, but when they finally realized that it wasn’t a joke, he said, “They were all so happy for me. It was nice!”

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his six-figure cheque, Lahey shared his plans for his winnings — he’ll be putting his money toward retirement and his future.

“I will let this settle in before making any other decisions,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at A&T Variety on Main Street in Cambridge.