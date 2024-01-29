Canadian plans on taking friend's kids to Disney World after winning lottery

A Canadian man hopes to make his windfall last after winning an enormous lottery prize, but not before living it up a little.

Michael Whitehead’s reaction to winning his $1 million Lotto 6/49 prize was slightly different than he would have expected.

“I wasn’t quite as shocked as I thought I’d be,” he explained while claiming his prize. “I felt a bit of disbelief, but mostly, I just felt relief – so much relief!”

Whitehead purchased his winning ticket at Nisku Petro Canada, located at 208 19th Avenue in Nisku, Alberta. He returned to the store the day after the draw to check his ticket.

You might also like: Value Village selling used dish set with food stuck to it for nearly $10

Former NHLer surrenders to police amid 2018 sexual assault case: report

Most Canadians dream about their teeth falling out — here's what it could mean

“I’m used to seeing a couple dollars or ‘Free Play’ on the screen,” he laughed. “When I saw all of the zeroes, I scanned it again and again to make sure it wasn’t a glitch.”

The new winner said he has a few plans for his recent windfall.

“I told my buddy I would take him and his kids to Disney World,” he said. “I also want to take my dad to Scotland and see Las Vegas.”

However, the lucky lotto winner says it’ll be the only “frivolous” spending he does with his prize.

“I’m not about to sit on a yacht and eat grapes all day. I’m going to make sure this takes me to retirement and beyond.”

Whitehead won his million-dollar prize on the January 17 Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball draw. His winning number was 27065618-01, a white ball.