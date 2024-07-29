Lotto Max jackpot swelling to never-before-seen $80 million maximum this fall

The Lotto Max jackpot is about to get even bigger this fall.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG), Canada’s biggest lottery game will increase its maximum jackpot to $80 million.

“Players will have the chance to play for a jackpot as high as $80 million – an amount no Canadian lottery has ever reached before,” stated the corporation.

Along with this staggering new Lotto Max jackpot cap, Canadians will still have the chance to win Maxmillions prizes when it reaches and exceeds $50 million.

OLG says the first draw that could potentially reach the humungous prize will be on Tuesday, September 10.

Even though the Lotto Max jackpot is getting bigger, it doesn’t mean the price will. The cost of play will remain at $5 for three selections of seven numbers.

However, the odds of winning the main jackpot remain at one in 33,294,800 per $5 play, and the overall odds to win a prize in general remain at one in seven per $5 play.

According to OLG, when Lotto Max was introduced in 2009, a lottery game that offered multiple $50 million jackpots a year was unheard of in Canada.

It continued to make history, increasing the jackpot cap to $60 million in 2015 and then to $70 million in 2019.

You could end up like this Canadian couple who kept their enormous $70 million lottery win a secret from their entire family.

Or this lottery winner who overcame addiction and cancer and opted to use her $70 million lottery prize to help others.

In the meantime, the Lotto Max prize pool grows bigger for the Tuesday, July 30 draw since no one won the $70 million jackpot on Friday.

“In the Tuesday, July 30 draw, the prize pool will amount to $84 million and include a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 14 Maxmillions,” states Loto-Québec.

What would you do if you won an $80 million Lotto Max jackpot? Let us know in the comments.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.