After going through many hard times in her life, Patricia Warden has a reason to celebrate with an incredible lottery win and she says she wants to use her jackpot to help others.

While collecting her $70 million prize at Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s (OLG) headquarters, the 49-year-old from Ottawa shared that she was a teen mom, was diagnosed with cancer as a young adult, and battled drug addiction.

With perseverance and support from loved ones, she overcame those challenges and has been sober for 25 years.

Warden has played the lottery for several years but never anticipated she would be a winner. While she was sitting on her deck a few weeks ago, she decided to check her Lotto Max ticket and all of a sudden felt her left hand start to itch.

According to an old superstition, having an itchy palm means someone is going to gain or lose money.

In Warden’s case, she was about to win a lot of cash.

She realized all seven numbers on her ticket matched the Lotto Max numbers posted on the OLG website and started to scream.

“My husband heard the commotion, saw my face turn red, and came running to prevent me from falling off the deck!” she recalled.

“My knees went weak, and I thought I was going to fall again. I kept thinking this was a dream and I was going to wake up and find it wasn’t true.”

Warden immediately shared the news with her mom, who she says was “overwhelmed with emotion.”

Then, she told her kids, who were just as shocked.

“I knew right away how much this win would impact my life and the lives of my children and grandchildren. My kids were so excited, emotional, and filled with gratitude,” she explained.

Paying it forward with her winnings

Warden, who recently retired from a home disaster restoration company, wants to ensure that her winnings go towards helping others.

The first thing on her list is to purchase a home for her daughter. She also hopes to buy a new home for herself, her husband, her two other kids, and her mother, with the aim of keeping her entire family close.

“Our multi-generational household has a wonderful dynamic and I want to find a house that will accommodate all of our needs,” she explained.

She also plans on helping her family with expenses.

Warden has a lot of charitable causes close to her heart that she wants to donate to.

She is a long-time advocate for autism support programs and plans to use her winnings to make a difference for those living with the condition.

As someone who recovered from addiction, she also wants to help others struggling.

She noted that recovery is a “life-long journey” and she wants to show others that they can make it through their difficulties with “the right support.”

“I was blessed to have the love and support of my mom to get and stay sober, and I feel compelled to try to support others who want to do the same for themselves.”

Warden also reflected on those who stood by her side during her battle with cancer.

“Over the years, they’ve helped me get to where I am, and I want to bring them with me,” stated the winner. “They know who they are and know I won’t forget them.”

After looking back on all the challenges she’s overcome in life, Warden says one principle has always stuck with her.

“I believe everyone deserves love. I live by the philosophy of love first.”

Now, the lottery winner says she’s going to take some time to rest and relax after celebrating her windfall.

“I’m going to sleep! I haven’t had a good night’s sleep since I found out,” she shared.

“I’m relieved I don’t have to wake up and make sure the ticket is still safe anymore.”

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.