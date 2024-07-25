Mid-week wins: Lottery player wakes up $1 million richer, plus 20 Canadians win $10K each

Several lucky Canadians are ending the week off with major lottery wins.

While no one won the Gold Ball jackpot of $30 million in last night’s Lotto 6/49 draw, there were still plenty of wins to celebrate.

Someone in Ontario matched all of the winning numbers (57656704-01) to nab the White Ball prize of $1 million.

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 01, 06, 34, 36, 40, 48, and bonus number 27. Unfortunately, lottery players weren’t able to match enough of the numbers to win the first prize of $5 million, or even the second prize of $270,847.30.

There were, however, 69 Canadians who matched five out of six numbers to win $1,648.30.

Even though the odds weren’t in anyone’s favour there, the Super Draw blessed 20 lottery players with a guaranteed $10,000 each.

Here’s the full list of winning numbers:

14652802-01 1 – British Columbia $10,000 14690517-03 1 – British Columbia $10,000 14775076-04 1 – British Columbia $10,000 14804432-01 1 – British Columbia $10,000 14866609-01 1 – British Columbia $10,000 25194825-01 1 – Winnipeg $10,000 25678793-02 1 – Calgary $10,000 25760289-02 1 – Winnipeg $10,000 56069402-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 57414973-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 58144479-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 58211133-02 1 – Ontario $10,000 58226369-01 1 – Ontario $10,000 58494731-03 1 – Ontario $10,000 61968548-01 1 – Quebec $10,000 64582932-01 1 – Quebec $10,000 66988283-01 1 – Quebec $10,000 91099409-01 1 – Prince Edward Island $10,000 91410629-01 1 – Newfoundland $10,000 91449833-03 1 – Nova Scotia $10,000

Lastly, the winning numbers for the Classic Draw Extra prize were 12, 63, 75, and 77. No one won the $500,000 jackpot, but 45 lottery players did match three of the four numbers to take home $1,000 each.

If luck wasn’t on your side this time around, there’s always the Lotto Max draw this Friday. With the $70 million prize going unclaimed, the next jackpot comes with 12 Maxmillions prizes.

And the next Lotto 6/49 draw this Saturday, July 27, goes up to $32 million, so make sure to grab a ticket.

You could end up like this 25-year-old lottery winner who’s hoping her jackpot will bless her with home ownership.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.