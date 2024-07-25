NewsLotteryCanada

Mid-week wins: Lottery player wakes up $1 million richer, plus 20 Canadians win $10K each

National Trending Staff
National Trending Staff
|
Jul 25 2024, 4:19 pm
Mid-week wins: Lottery player wakes up $1 million richer, plus 20 Canadians win $10K each
My Ocean Production/Shutterstock | @atlanticlottery/Instagram

Several lucky Canadians are ending the week off with major lottery wins.

While no one won the Gold Ball jackpot of $30 million in last night’s Lotto 6/49 draw, there were still plenty of wins to celebrate.

Someone in Ontario matched all of the winning numbers (57656704-01) to nab the White Ball prize of $1 million.

The Classic Draw winning numbers were 01, 06, 34, 36, 40, 48, and bonus number 27. Unfortunately, lottery players weren’t able to match enough of the numbers to win the first prize of $5 million, or even the second prize of $270,847.30.

There were, however, 69 Canadians who matched five out of six numbers to win $1,648.30.

Even though the odds weren’t in anyone’s favour there, the Super Draw blessed 20 lottery players with a guaranteed $10,000 each.

Here’s the full list of winning numbers:

14652802-01
  • 1 – British Columbia
 $10,000
14690517-03
  • 1 – British Columbia
 $10,000
14775076-04
  • 1 – British Columbia
 $10,000
14804432-01
  • 1 – British Columbia
 $10,000
14866609-01
  • 1 – British Columbia
 $10,000
25194825-01
  • 1 – Winnipeg
 $10,000
25678793-02
  • 1 – Calgary
 $10,000
25760289-02
  • 1 – Winnipeg
 $10,000
56069402-01
  • 1 – Ontario
 $10,000
57414973-01
  • 1 – Ontario
 $10,000
58144479-01
  • 1 – Ontario
 $10,000
58211133-02
  • 1 – Ontario
 $10,000
58226369-01
  • 1 – Ontario
 $10,000
58494731-03
  • 1 – Ontario
 $10,000
61968548-01
  • 1 – Quebec
 $10,000
64582932-01
  • 1 – Quebec
 $10,000
66988283-01
  • 1 – Quebec
 $10,000
91099409-01
  • 1 – Prince Edward Island
 $10,000
91410629-01
  • 1 – Newfoundland
 $10,000
91449833-03
  • 1 – Nova Scotia
 $10,000

Lastly, the winning numbers for the Classic Draw Extra prize were 12, 63, 75, and 77. No one won the $500,000 jackpot, but 45 lottery players did match three of the four numbers to take home $1,000 each.

If luck wasn’t on your side this time around, there’s always the Lotto Max draw this Friday. With the $70 million prize going unclaimed, the next jackpot comes with 12 Maxmillions prizes.

And the next Lotto 6/49 draw this Saturday, July 27, goes up to $32 million, so make sure to grab a ticket.

You could end up like this 25-year-old lottery winner who’s hoping her jackpot will bless her with home ownership.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
+ News
+ Lottery
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop