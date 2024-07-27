What a difference a week makes. One lucky Canadian man’s life completely changed after a massive lottery win will finally allow him to fulfill his dreams.

Paul Bidault had just turned 40 when he realized he had another reason to celebrate. The Montérégie, Québec, resident had bought a lottery ticket online, opting for the Lotto 6/49 for the July 20 draw. At the time, the Gold Ball prize was worth $28 million, but no one won the main prize.

But Bidault did win the next biggest prize.

When he checked his email the day after the draw, he was thrilled to discover an email from Loto–Québec informing him that he had won the $5 million Classic Jackpot.

Despite the excitement, Bidault was still skeptical about the news — he even kept it to himself before sharing it with his spouse because it seemed unreal. It wasn’t until he spoke with a Loto-Québec employee who confirmed the news that he probably realized he had just won a life-changing prize.

It must have felt a lot more real for Bidault when he finally arrived at the Casino de Montréal on July 26, just less than a week after the draw, to pick up his $5 million cheque.

While claiming his massive windfall, the brand-new multimillionaire shared his plans. Bidault said the money will allow him to retire early to indulge in his ultimate passion: travelling.

The ticket was sold on lotoquebec.com.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set for Saturday, July 27. The Gold Ball prize is now at $32 million.

