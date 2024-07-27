It’s sure to be an unforgettable weekend for several Canadian lottery players who won big in the latest draw.

All eyes were on the prize during the Lotto Max draw on Friday, July 26. The jackpot was worth a whopping $70 million, but no one matched the winning numbers 03, 08, 15, 29, 34, 38, 39, and bonus 17.

There were no winners either for the second prize worth $291,460.80; however, 54 lottery players did match six of the seven winning numbers. After splitting the third prize, they’ll each receive $5,397.40.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Atlantic Lottery (@atlanticlottery)

There were 12 Maxmillions prizes to be won during Friday’s draw, and a couple of lucky people just woke up brand new millionaires this weekend.

According to PlayNow, four people won Maxmillions prizes, each worth $1 million. Two of the winning tickets were sold in Québec, while two were sold in Ontario. OLG states that the tickets were sold in Kingston and Kitchener.

Someone in BC also woke up to some amazing news: after they matched the Lotto Max Extra numbers 28, 59, 85, and 98, they’re now $500,000 richer. The winning ticket was purchased on PlayNow.com. No one won the Encore prize worth $1 million.

“In the Tuesday, July 30 draw, the prize pool will amount to $84 million and include a $70 million jackpot and an estimated 14 Maxmillions,” states Loto-Québec.

The last time someone won the Lotto Max jackpot was on June 14, when a couple from Milton, Ontario, won the $55 million prize.

Winners Laurene Shail and Doltan Hawk said they could finally retire and plan to use their winnings to care for their loved ones. Read their full story here.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.