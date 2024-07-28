Weekend winners: Two lottery players just woke up $1 million richer

Two Canadian lottery players will have a million reasons to celebrate this weekend after winning big in the recent draw.

There was a $32 million jackpot during the Lotto 6/49 draw that took place on Saturday, July 27; however, no one won the Gold Ball prize. But after they matched the winning number 91745213-01, one person will soon take home the White Ball prize worth $1 million. According to Atlantic Lottery, that winning ticket was sold in Saint John, New Brunswick.

In Ontario, another lottery player will also take home a $1 million prize after matching the winning Encore number 7680620.

No one won the second prize, worth $242,433.10, but 89 people will split the Classic Draw third prize, with each receiving $1,143.80.

The next Lotto 6/49 draw is set for Wednesday, July 31, and the Gold Ball prize is now worth $34 million.

The last time someone won the Lotto 6/49 jackpot was on June 15, when one lottery won the $66 million Gold Ball prize. The winning ticket was sold in Western Canada.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.