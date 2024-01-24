Mid-week lottery winner: Someone just won the Lotto Max second prize

What a way to beat the mid-week slump! A lucky lottery player in Canada just woke up as the winner of the Lotto Max second prize.

The draw took place on Tuesday, January 23, and there was a $24 million prize up for grabs.

While no one completely matched the winning numbers 04, 09, 25, 31, 41, 48, 49, and bonus number 7, someone did come very close, netting themselves a six-figure win.

After matching six winning numbers and the bonus number, one lottery player won $143,595.50. According to PlayNow, the lucky ticket was sold in Western Canada.

Another 20 players also came close to a big win after they matched six of the seven winning numbers. As a result, they’ll each receive a cheque for $7,179.80, which makes for excellent news to wake up to.

As for the Lotto Max Extra, the winning numbers were 20, 37, 59, and 70, but no one won the $500,000 prize. There was no winner for the $1 million Encore prize after no one matched the number 7591076.

The Lotto Max top prize is now $29 million, and the next draw will take place on Saturday, January 27.

The last time someone won a huge prize was on January 16, when a lottery player in Western Canada won a life-changing $70 million.

The jackpot had reached the game’s maximum limit. In addition, there were also 10 Maxmillions prizes (each worth $1 million) up for grabs.

On December 15, 2023, a family from Laurentides, Quebec, won a $50 million Lotto Max prize.

Nancy Gauthier, her mom, Jeannette Boisvert, and her mother’s spouse, Gilles Larouche, all worked for the same company and soon quit their jobs after their big win.

The family said the money would allow them to live out their dream of buying a small farm and being closer to nature. Read their story here.