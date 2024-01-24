Work-from-home jobs that could earn you up to $75,000 a year

Even as employers try to get workers back to the office, the demand for work-from-home jobs continues to grow.
According to a recent LinkedIn report, “the growth in demand for remote work has meaningfully outstripped growth in its supply.”
For example, the number of remote job listings in the US dropped and only made up 10% of LinkedIn job posts from January 2022 to December 2023. Yet, these positions received nearly 50% of all applications in December 2023.
Are you unwilling to give up the comforts of home while you work? Here are some available remote jobs that you might qualify for.
Office administrator (part-time)
Company: H Mann Heat & Cool
Pay: $30/hour
Requirements: Secondary school preferred
Description: This role requires efficient multitasking. Your duties include invoicing, warranty registration, organizing files and documents, and maintaining employee records. You’ll also help with budgeting and financial record keeping.
Service marketing partner
Company: Stratford Group
Pay: $55,000 to $62,000/year
Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, or a related field and three to five years of experience
Description: As a service marketing partner, you’ll plan, execute, and oversee marketing projects. You’ll also create compelling content and manage content across multiple platforms to engage with the target audience. You’ll monitor social media trends and work with other departments to ensure a cohesive marketing strategy.
Brand ambassador
Company: Sovereign Brands
Pay: $59,000 to $75,000
Requirements: Bilingual in French and English, valid driver’s licence, one to three years of sales experience in the beverage alcohol industry
Description: This company is based in Montreal, and while this position is remote, the role does require travel four to five times a week. Responsibilities include managing importer/distribution relationships, managing the brand portfolio, working with the importer, and overseeing sales and marketing programs.
Digital marketing client account manager
Company: DOT & Company
Requirements: Three years of digital marketing experience
Description: You’ll be responsible for nurturing client relationships and ensuring that the communication and campaign delivery are flawless. You’ll also lead and schedule project-related meetings, brainstorms, and reviews.
Mid-market account executive
Company: Vidyard
Requirements: Around six years of sales experience, as well as customer relationship management (CRM) experience
Description: In this role, you’ll be sourcing and developing a pipeline of new opportunities while managing relationships with existing customers. You’ll be expected to perform online demos of the product and manage your data and metrics.
Operations and HR manager
Company: Mino Games
Requirements: Over five years of professional experience
Description: You’ll manage HR, finance, and operational business processes, as well as enforce organization standards. You’ll be in charge of training teams, designing and implementing protocols, and staying current on labour laws to ensure that HR policies are in compliance.