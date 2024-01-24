Work-from-home jobs that could earn you up to $75,000 a year

Even as employers try to get workers back to the office, the demand for work-from-home jobs continues to grow.

According to a recent LinkedIn report, “the growth in demand for remote work has meaningfully outstripped growth in its supply.”

For example, the number of remote job listings in the US dropped and only made up 10% of LinkedIn job posts from January 2022 to December 2023. Yet, these positions received nearly 50% of all applications in December 2023.

Are you unwilling to give up the comforts of home while you work? Here are some available remote jobs that you might qualify for.

Company: H Mann Heat & Cool

Pay: $30/hour

Requirements: Secondary school preferred

Description: This role requires efficient multitasking. Your duties include invoicing, warranty registration, organizing files and documents, and maintaining employee records. You’ll also help with budgeting and financial record keeping.

Service marketing partner Company: Stratford Group Pay: $55,000 to $62,000/year Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, or a related field and three to five years of experience Description: As a service marketing partner, you’ll plan, execute, and oversee marketing projects. You’ll also create compelling content and manage content across multiple platforms to engage with the target audience. You’ll monitor social media trends and work with other departments to ensure a cohesive marketing strategy.

Company: Sovereign Brands

Pay: $59,000 to $75,000

Requirements: Bilingual in French and English, valid driver’s licence, one to three years of sales experience in the beverage alcohol industry

Description: This company is based in Montreal, and while this position is remote, the role does require travel four to five times a week. Responsibilities include managing importer/distribution relationships, managing the brand portfolio, working with the importer, and overseeing sales and marketing programs.

Company: DOT & Company

Requirements: Three years of digital marketing experience

Description: You’ll be responsible for nurturing client relationships and ensuring that the communication and campaign delivery are flawless. You’ll also lead and schedule project-related meetings, brainstorms, and reviews.

Company: Vidyard

Requirements: Around six years of sales experience, as well as customer relationship management (CRM) experience

Description: In this role, you’ll be sourcing and developing a pipeline of new opportunities while managing relationships with existing customers. You’ll be expected to perform online demos of the product and manage your data and metrics.

Company: Mino Games

Requirements: Over five years of professional experience

Description: You’ll manage HR, finance, and operational business processes, as well as enforce organization standards. You’ll be in charge of training teams, designing and implementing protocols, and staying current on labour laws to ensure that HR policies are in compliance.