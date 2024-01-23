A Canadian woman drove off from the gas station with more than just fuel after she learned she’d won a massive lottery prize.

Carrol Spear of Kelowna, BC, scored the $500,000 Extra Prize from the January 9 Lotto Max draw.

“I was at Canco, the same location where I purchased the ticket,” Spear said. “The girl checked the ticket and all of a sudden four girls huddled around the machine.

“One had a big smile on her face and said, ‘You’ve won big!’ I was in disbelief!”

The Okanagan Valley resident bought the winning ticket at the Canco station on Ethel Street and Clement Avenue in Kelowna.

Spear called her boyfriend as she was driving home from the station.

“I was calling his name and he said, ‘What? It better be that you’ve won the lotto!’ I said, ‘Yes, I’ve won half a million!’ and my boyfriend turned around and started crying.”

She added that she plans to use her winnings to help her sons and save for retirement.

“I’m retiring soon,” Spear explained. “Now since I’ve won this prize, maybe I’ll retire within a year!

“I feel so blessed. It’ll pave the road and make things smoother for my future.”