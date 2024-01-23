"A step closer to retirement": Canadian man scores $1M lottery jackpot

A Canadian man found out he won one million dollars after checking his lottery tickets while running errands.

Eduardo Santos was getting ready for a trip when he discovered the big win.

“I had a couple tickets and thought I should check them before leaving the country,” Santos

explained.

“I scanned this ticket and saw so many zeroes – I had to check the ticket a few times

to make sure I counted properly.”

The Calgary man also had a surprising reaction to the big win.

“I put it together and got really quiet – I wanted to go home and tell my wife!” he laughed. “I did find it hard to concentrate when we left for our trip the next day – I almost forgot my bag at home!”

He has some big plans for his winnings, including paying off their mortgage and sharing it with their daughters.

“It takes us a step closer to retirement, too!” he continued. “It’s a huge blessing!”

Santos purchased his Lotto 6/49 tickets from a 7-Eleven at 815-2335 162nd Avenue SW in

Calgary.