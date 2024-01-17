Someone in Canada just won the massive $70M Lotto Max jackpot

Someone has finally won the Lotto Max jackpot after it swelled to a mind-blowing $70 million.

Things are about to look quite different for one fortunate lottery player in Canada who’s pretty much set for life now after winning it.

The highly anticipated Lotto Max draw occurred on Tuesday, January 16, after the jackpot had reached the game’s maximum limit of $70 million. In addition to the jackpot, there were also 10 Maxmillions prizes (each worth $1 million) up for grabs.

The winning numbers for the top prize were 02, 09, 19, 14, 42, 43, 44, and bonus number 25, and if you’re wondering where this valuable ticket was sold, PlayNow reveals that it was purchased somewhere in Western Canada.

Another lottery player in Western Canada came very close to winning the prize after matching six of the seven numbers and the bonus number. They’ll be taking home the second prize worth $284,899.70.

Even though there were 10 Maxmillions prizes during last night’s draw, two people won the same $1 million prize. Both matched the winning numbers 12, 20, 26, 32, 37, 38, and 44, which means they’ll each receive a $500,000 prize.

No one won the Lotto Max Extra prize worth $500,000 or the Encore top prize worth $1 million.

After last night’s massive win, the jackpot has reset to $19 million. The next draw will take place on Saturday, January 20.

The last time someone took home the Lotto Max jackpot was on December 15, when a family of three from Laurentides, Quebec, won $50 million.

Nancy Gauthier; her mom, Jeannette Boisvert; and her mother’s spouse, Gilles Larouche, all worked for the same company and soon quit their jobs after their big win.

The family said the money would allow them to live out their dream of buying a small farm and being closer to nature. Read their story here.