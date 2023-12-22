A family is living the dream of so many families across Canada after winning a $50 million Lotto Max prize from Loto-Quebec.

Nancy Gauthier, her mom Jeannette Boisvert and her mother’s spouse Gilles Larouche, took home the massive prize. They all resided in Laurentides.

Gauthier and her mom worked together until the December 15 draw, when they thought it appropriate to say “bye-bye, boss!” to their employer.

It sounds like the family will now search for a simpler life that’s closer to nature, as they plan to use the money to buy a small farm.

Gauthier purchased the ticket and checked the numbers.

A release from Loto-Quebec suggests that when she took her finger off the ticket to see that she had all the correct numbers, she fell to her knees and screamed for joy.

Larouche wondered what the commotion was.

According to the release, Gauthier dreamed of claiming her prize in a limo, which Loto-Quebec says came true on Thursday, December 21.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Couche-Tard at 508 Boulevard Saint-Anne in Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines.

Loto-Quebec says the retailer will receive a 1% commission of $500,000 from the Lotto Max prize.

What would you do if your family won $50 million?