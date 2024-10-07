Some people are just plain lucky, and no one knows that better than one Canadian man who just won the lottery for the third time.

Vincent Charlemagne is a retiree who lives in Thornhill, Ontario. For the past decade, luck has been on his side when playing the lottery. After he matched the seven winning numbers 06, 19, 20, 25, 31, 35, and 36 in the August 30, 2013 draw, Charlemagne won the Lotto Max top prize: a life-changing $30 million jackpot.

At the time, Charlemagne worked as a self-employed contractor. He said that when he checked his ticket, he wasn’t sure what he saw was real.

“I thought I won just a couple bucks,” he said.

But it was real, and he claimed his cheque in November of that year. Charlemagne, originally from St. Lucia, said he plans to use his winnings to buy a home and a car and go on a trip to visit family and friends.

Charlemagne’s luck didn’t end there.

Eight years later, the father of three was at the store to check his tickets when he realized he had won. This time, he won $2 on his Encore selection and a $1 million Maxmillions prize in the February 26, 2021 Lotto Max draw.

He recalled sharing the news with his wife.

“She questioned me saying, ‘Again?!'” he said.

Since he won during the pandemic, Charlemagne said he couldn’t celebrate his win, which he said was “not as shocking as the first time — but I am still happy.”

Like his 2013 win, he said he planned to invest his $1,000,002 windfall.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

Three years later, Charlemagne was back at the OLG Prize Centre — this time, he had won an Encore prize worth $100,000 in the August 9, 2024 Lotto Max draw.

The now-retired three-time lottery winner said, “I went to the store and used the ticket checker to see the outcome of my tickets. When I saw the ‘Big Winner’ message on the screen, I was so excited to discover I had won again.

Charlemagne said the first person he shared the news with was his son.

“He couldn’t believe it either but was quick to congratulate me,” he stated.

Charlemagne purchased his winning ticket at Jane Variety & Gifts on Jane Street in North York.

“I am happy and comfortable. I definitely won’t be working anymore,” he said with a smile.

Winning the lottery for the third time might seem rare, but it’s certainly not impossible.

Early this year, former senior mechanic Miroslaw Hawrylak won $50,000 on an Instant lottery ticket. The Ontario resident said he had also won $25,000 twice before.

In 2022, another Ontario resident was shocked to learn that he had won for the third time.

Jeffrey Gurczenski won $97,131.50 on the Poker Lotto and $10,000 in the lottery twice after playing Wheel of Fortune each time.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.