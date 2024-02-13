Canadian man wins lottery for the THIRD time — here's how much he won

Talk about beating the most unlikely odds — one Canadian man is celebrating after winning the lottery for the third time.

While most of us can’t even win a FreePlay, let alone $20, an Ontario man just won an even bigger prize than his two previous wins.

Miroslaw Hawrylak is a Mississauga resident who was a senior mechanic for 25 years.

One day, he stopped at Lucky Store on Finch Avenue in North York, where he decided to splurge on a lottery ticket. He opted for the Instant 50K, which costs $50 per play.

Hawrylak was at the store when he discovered his shocking win: he had won the game’s top prize and was now $50,000 richer.

“I shared the news with my coworkers, wife and son,” he said. “They were so excited for me.”

Hawrylak was familiar with the process of claiming a big win because he’d done it twice before. He said that in the past, he won $25,000 in the lottery twice.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his seven-figure cheque, he said he still has to decide what to do with his windfall.

“I will save it for now,” he said.

Hawrylak isn’t the only Ontarian to win for the third time.

In 2022, Mississauga resident Jeffrey Gurczenski won a Poker Lotto jackpot worth $92,131.50 — his third lotto win.

“When I discovered my win, I was in pure shock,” said the Gurczenski, a retiree. “And my hands started to shake.”

What’s the most you’ve ever won in the lottery?

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.