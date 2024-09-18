One Canadian man was all smiles after discovering that he had won the lottery again just months after his first big win.

To call Richard Anderson lucky is an understatement. In April, he and his wife, Deborah Johnson, purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket.

“I took our ticket in to have it validated and to replay our numbers. Suddenly, the terminal froze, and the clerk said I needed to wait for a phone call,” recalled Anderson, a retiree who lives in Hamilton, Ontario.

When the phone call from OLG came, he was stunned: he and his wife had won a Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $255,069.20 in the April 6, 2024, draw.

“It was quite the moment. You always dream of winning, but you never think it is going to happen,” said Johnson, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim their cheque.

But just months later, Anderson found himself back at the prize centre posing with yet another cheque.

“I went to the same store where I had bought my ticket to have it checked. I had just been talking with my wife, saying, ‘What if I win again?’” he recalled.

And that’s exactly what happened. Anderson was part of a group that won an Encore prize worth $100,000 in the August 14, 2024, Lotto 6/49 draw.

“It was unbelievable when I realized that I had,” he recalled. “I ran out to the car where my wife was waiting, and she was shocked when I told her the good news!”

After their first win, Anderson said they would invest and take their grandchildren on a vacation.

When asked what he plans to do with his second win, he stated, “I’m still using up the first win and getting over that shock! Maybe we’ll take a vacation and buy a new car.”

Anderson purchased both his winning tickets at Busy Bee Foodmart on Delawana Drive in Hamilton.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.