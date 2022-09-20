"My hands started to shake": Retiree wins lottery for the THIRD time

Some people are just plain lucky. One Ontario man is celebrating after winning the lottery not once but three times.

Mississauga resident Jeffrey Gurczenski is certainly no stranger to playing the lottery, having played regularly for 10 years.

In August, he decided to play the Poker Lotto and couldn’t believe the result when he checked his ticket and learned that he had won the jackpot worth $92,131.50. And that’s not all: he also won $5,000 in the instant portion of his Poker lotto, bringing his total winnings to $97,131.50.

“When I discovered my win, I was in pure shock,” said the Gurczenski, a retiree. “And my hands started to shake.”

He said that his heart “immediately started to race.” That’s because it’s not the first time he won the lottery: he also won $10,000 in the lottery twice after playing Wheel of Fortune each time.

While at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings, Gurczenski said that he doesn’t have any major plans for his money. However, he said that he does plan to put it towards investments.

“I feel lucky and happy,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Quick Smoke & Variety on Dixie Road in Mississauga.