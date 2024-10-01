Canadian wins lottery for the second time, plans to try her luck in Vegas

A player from Ontario is celebrating her second lottery win.

Pickering resident Olympia Richards won a $50,000 prize with Instant Majestic.

The bank branch manager has been playing the lottery with OLG for decades. She enjoys playing Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max, as well as a variety of Instant games.

In 2021, Richards won a $10,000 prize with The Big Spin. Just three years later, she returned to the OLG Prize Centre to take home another big lottery win.

“I was at home enjoying a cup of coffee when I decided to play my ticket,” Richards recalled while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect her winnings.

“I glanced at the ticket quickly and thought I had won $50. I looked again and thought maybe it was $500, so I went to get my stronger glasses,” she laughed. “That was when I realized I had actually won $50,000!”

Richards was so excited, she needed to tell her husband immediately.

“I immediately starting shaking! All I remember is screaming with joy, telling my husband, who was in the bathroom, to hurry up,” she smiled. “All we could do was stare at the ticket in pure disbelief.”

The lottery player says they’ve experienced some challenges this year, so the win came at a very good time for them.

“Winning has been amazing and I am full of gratitude. I know my luck can only get better from here,” she concluded.

In fact, Richards plans to try her luck by treating herself to a trip to Las Vegas with the lottery windfall. Besides that, she also plans to pay some bills and save up.

Her winning lottery ticket was purchased at Petro-Canada on Kingston Road in Pickering.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.