"OMG! Again?" Grandpa in disbelief after winning major lottery prize for the THIRD time

A grandpa from Ontario can’t believe he won another major lottery prize.

Mississauga resident Jaoquim Carrusca, a father and grandfather, has been playing the lottery with OLG for as long as he can remember.

His favourite game is Daily Keno, and it’s easy to see why.

Carrusca won $100,000 after playing successful lottery games in 2017 and 2018. He’s now adding a third notch to his winner’s belt, nabbing $125,000 in the August 1, 2024, evening draw after a lucky Daily Keno 8 pick.

“I was at the store when I scanned my ticket using the OLG app on my phone. I thought I had won $1,250,” recalled Carrusca while visiting the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.

He says he became overwhelmed when he realized there were more zeros.

“I asked my son to double-check the numbers. He looked at my phone and said, ‘OMG! Again?’ We shared a good laugh. I just can’t believe I won again!” he exclaimed.

Upon hearing his remarkable news, other members of Carrusca’s family shared a similar reaction and sentiment.

“They all said, ‘Oh my goodness! Again?’ Everyone was left in disbelief,” he smiled.

Carrusca plans to use his third six-figure windfall to travel the world.

“This win has been wonderful and spectacular! It’s a beautiful and crazy feeling, filled with chills and goosebumps. It’s such a great thrill,” he concluded.

The lottery player bought the winning ticket at Starbank on College Street in Toronto.

The Lotto Max jackpot for tonight’s draw has an enormous prize pool of $114 million. While the main jackpot stands at $70 million, there are 44 Maxmillions prizes to be won.

The last $70 million jackpot was won in Ontario in June, and just months before that, a couple from the same lucky province celebrated winning the jackpot, too.