Canadian retail worker's lucky number scores her a major lottery win

An Ontario lottery player’s lucky number lived up to its name, scoring her a major prize.

Mississauga resident Thi Chuc Nguyen has been playing the lottery for about 10 years.

The retail worker especially likes playing Lotto Max and Lotto 6/49, but will occasionally pick up an Instant ticket.

This time around, she decided to pick up an Instant Massive Money ticket.

“My lucky number is three, so I decided to pick the third ticket from the display case,” Nguyen recalled, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

She chose well because her lucky number won her a $300,000 top prize.

“I was in the store when I discovered my numbers matched. I was so surprised!” she smiled. “I went straight home to tell my husband and he was just as shocked as I was. He helped me with the next steps in claiming my prize.”

Nguyen has some big plans for her lottery windfall: she wants to purchase a home and help her family with the six-figure prize.

The Ontario lottery player isn’t the only Canadian who has had luck on their side.

Donna Heaton, another retail worker from Mississauga, always joked about winning the lottery until she finally became a millionaire in a recent win.

“I couldn’t believe it! I even restarted my phone a few times,” she said.

Kai-Uwe Hagen and Susan Robinson, a chef and retired nurse, can look forward to a much more comfortable retirement after their multimillion-dollar win.

The couple, who live in Montérégie, Québec, had purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket at the DÉP 325 convenience store on Chemin de la Montagne in Rigaud. The jackpot was worth $66 million at the time, a prize Alberta man James Jutzi won during the June 15 draw. Read his full story here.

The Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw winning numbers were 04, 11, 27, 30, 33, 34, and bonus 42. When Hagen checked their ticket, he realized he had all six winning numbers. The prize was worth $5 million, and according to PlayNow, another winning ticket sold in Ontario also matched the numbers, which meant that Hagen and Robinson were now $2.5 million richer.

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.