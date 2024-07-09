Canada's best diversity employers are hiring for jobs and some pay up to $193K

If inclusivity at work is important to you, Forbes‘ list of Canada’s Best Employers for Diversity is the perfect place to start looking for jobs.

The third annual ranking was released on Tuesday, showcasing 200 of the best companies in Canada when it comes to diversity.

Forbes teamed up with market research firm Statista to survey approximately 40,000 Canadian employees at companies with at least 500 workers.

Those surveyed anonymously rated their workplaces on diversity-related issues like age, gender, ethnicity, disability, and LGBTQ+ equality.

Participants were also asked to assess companies they knew through industry experience or through family and friends who worked there. The findings come from responses from the past three years.

In addition, each workplace’s diversity initiatives were researched and analyzed. That data was combined with the survey results to create the companies’ scores.

According to the ranking, the Hershey Company, Microsoft, and Adidas are the top three best employers for diversity in Canada.

Hershey took the top spot, touting its many initiatives focussing on diversity.

“In 2020, the company developed the Pathways Project, which includes a five-year plan for achieving a range of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals (known as ‘EDI’ goals among Canadians), including increasing representation and advancement of women, people of color, those with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals,” reported Forbes. “By 2025, the company aims for a workforce comprised of 50% women and 30-40% people of color, and a leadership made up of 40-42% women and 15-22% people of color.”

If you’re searching for jobs and are looking for an inclusive workplace, one of these employers might be perfect for you. Some jobs even pay up to $193,000.

You can view the full list of companies here. We also took a look at a couple of companies that are hiring right now.

The Hershey Company jobs

On top of its DEI goals, Hershey also prioritizes pay transparency, providing each salaried employee with metrics to show how their base salary compares to the market.

It’s hiring for several jobs in Canada, including a senior packaging engineer in Mississauga, Ontario. Glassdoor estimates that the average salary for that position is up to $88,000.

Microsoft positions

The tech company moved up from sixth to second place on the list, highlighting its partnerships with organizations that foster diversity in the industry like Girls Who Code. It also offers a neurodiversity hiring program and training programs for people entering the tech industry with non-traditional work experience.

It’s hiring for numerous jobs across Canada, including a software engineer role in BC that pays up to $193,000.