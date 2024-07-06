A romantic getaway is in the cards for a happy Canadian couple who won a life-changing lottery prize.

Kai-Uwe Hagen and Susan Robinson, a chef and retired nurse, can look forward to a much more comfortable retirement after their multimillion-dollar win.

The couple, who live in Montérégie, Québec, had purchased a Lotto 6/49 ticket at the DÉP 325 convenience store on Chemin de la Montagne in Rigaud. The jackpot was worth $66 million at the time, a prize Alberta man James Jutzi won during the June 15 draw. Read his full story here.

The Lotto 6/49 Classic Draw winning numbers were 04, 11, 27, 30, 33, 34, and bonus 42. When Hagen checked their ticket, he realized he had all six winning numbers. The prize was worth $5 million, and according to PlayNow, another winning ticket sold in Ontario also matched the numbers: Hagen and Robinson were now $2.5 million richer.

Hagen said he immediately shared the news with his wife and even showed her the Loto-Québec prize claim form. However, Robinson said that she couldn’t believe they had won such a big prize.

A few days after the draw, on June 21, the couple received their winnings at the Loto-Québec office in Montréal: each received $1,250,000.

As for what they plan to do with their money, the couple said they will use their prize to plan a romantic getaway. Their win will also allow them to renovate their home.

According to Loto-Québec, the retailer will receive a 1% commission of $25,000.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.