Thanks to extra-powerful suction and a 40-minute runtime on a single charge, you’ll be able to suck up all the dust and debris hiding around your home with ease. The main cleaner head has special filters that detangle things like hair and keep them from clogging things up while you’re cleaning, and when it’s time to vacuum shelves, furniture, or other surfaces, you can convert it into a handheld.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $449.99 ( $599.99 )

No big surprises here — this stuff will absorb oil and dirt while reviving your locks between washes. But what makes this particular version a standout is the packaging. You’ll get to forgo harmful aerosols and messy sprays by simply tapping the sponge onto your roots. That’s it! It’s easy to travel with (aka won’t get tossed out at security checkpoints), and dark-haired reviewers say it leaves much less of a white cast than other brands they’ve tried.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.03 ( $24.66 )

They’re made of soft ‘n’ stretchy fabric that’ll give you plenty of support when you’re pushing through a set. Their body-con fit keeps things looking sleek, but if you want subtler compression, size down. Reviewers say they’re the best seamless shorts on the market, so if you’re hunting for a hard-working pair, you know what to do.

Get it from Roots for $34.98 ( $64 )

This style is dent-resistant, which is great if you’re a frequent flyer and are, frankly, quite sick of your luggage getting manhandled at customs. There’s also a TSA lock for extra protection, with a built-in (and removable) compression pad that’ll help you stash bulkier stuff without sacrificing all your precious cargo space. Other nice-to-haves include 360º spinning wheels and an extendable handle with four height settings. You’ll also get an anti-microbial laundry bag, two shoe bags, and a vegan leather luggage tag. Make sure to use code LONGWEEKEND to snag the 20% off!

Get it from Monos for $289 ($325)

A quick dab-dab of this gel onto active breakouts will leave them noticeably chilled out (and help speed up healing in the process). Salicylic acid and saw palmetto are the star ingredients, keeping oiliness at bay while minimizing any redness or scarring.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $21.75 ( $29 )

Considered the gold standard of setting sprays, this ultra-fine mist will lock your ~lewk~ in place for HOURS. Your makeup won’t transfer or budge (even if you get sweaty), making this an essential for all your summer adventures like music festivals, beach days, and park hangouts. And, as a bonus, it uses some pretty fancy tech to help keep your face cool and gives your face a natural finish.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $36.50 ( $48.50 )

It might take up some space on your countertop, but it’s a fair trade-off considering it can do nine (!!!!) different things. It’ll steam, sauté, sterilize, warm your food, pressure cook, slow cook, sous vide, make rice, and even let you whip up a batch of homemade yogurt. Reviewers are especially fond of its smart features, like burn protection that stops the cooking process if cooking liquid levels are too low, venting buttons, and an easy-to-use control interface that makes for simple customization.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $123.75 ( $176.79 )

Thanks to comfy, wide straps, a built-in bra, and hidden shorts, it’s the perfect throw-on-and-go ‘fit for all your summer adventures. It’s made of the brand’s iconic (and buttery-soft) Nulu fabric, which will help you stay cool when the mercury *really* starts to climb. But maybe the coolest feature is the fact that the shorts have an open-back waistband, which means you won’t need to strip to the skin the next time you need to hit the bathroom.

Get it from lululemon for $99 ($148)

Reviewers say this hairdryer works so well they’re never planning on using another one ever again. In this set, you’ll get the base dryer, plus all the attachments you’ll need to achieve all kinds of styles: a diffuser, concentrator, gentle air attachment, flyaway attachment, and a wide-tooth comb attachment. And it has a smart heat sensor to minimize any damage to your precious locks while you’re giving yourself an at-home blowout!

Get it from Best Buy for $479.99 ( $579.99 )

In addition to looking sleek and minimalist, it’s loaded with nooks and crannies where you can safely store every single piece of bling (including hanging hooks to keep chains untangled).

Get it from Simons for $29.95 ( $45 )

Dressing up doesn’t have to mean sacrificing comfort. These breathable trousers are soft, with modern detailing that makes them a great match for tee shirts and dress shirts alike. They have a stretch waistband that won’t pinch if you’re sitting in meetings all day, too.

Get it from Kit & Ace for $129 ( $180 )

This silicone-free formula will smooth down your mane, minimize frizz, and leave your locks glossy and shiny. Because it’s lightweight, it’ll work wonders on all hair types (yes, even fine) while protecting colour from fading — great news if you’re spending extra time outdoors now that the weather’s nicer.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $24.85 ( $35.50 )

If you’re tired of poking around with picks or scraping with classic floss, this water-powered tool is the way to go. Once you fill the base, you’ll be able to blast away food particles with a high-powered stream that won’t leave your gums feeling raw (or worse — bleeding). Reviewers really like that the battery lasts forever, and because it’s waterproof, you’ll be able to do your deep cleaning in the shower.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.95 ( $99.99 )

Cargo pants are all the rage right now, and it doesn’t get more classic than these. Their relaxed fit is perfect for off-duty days, and they have all the pockets you could possibly want in case you decide to go hands-free that day. They have a mid-rise and are roomy in the thighs and legs. Reviewers say they run a touch long.

Get it from Gap Canada for $54.95+ ( $108 )

Smaller than a bike (not to mention way faster), this petite e-scooter is the perfect vehicle for zipping around the city. It can reach a top speed of 30km/h and can travel up to 65km on a single charge, so you won’t have to stress about running out of juice before you’ve finished your errands. Pneumatic tires make the ride smoother, no matter how many bumps and potholes you encounter along the way.

Get it from Best Buy for $999.99 ( $1,169.99 )

Unlike silicone or plastic bands, these won’t snap when you really go hard. Reviewers say they stay in place like magic without ever bunching or rolling when they’re mid-set. You’ll get a set of three at varying levels of resistance.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.95 ( $39.99 )

Use ’em for snacks, dips, and spices, then toss them into the dishwasher to get them squeaky clean again (we love a low-maintenance dish). You’ll get a set of six.

Get it from Simons for $19.99 ( $30 )

Super soft and stretchy, this dress has a cool-touch feel and *amazing* shape retention — and even has pockets! The scooped hem offers a smidge of extra coverage in the front and back, so you won’t have to stress about flashing a little more than you’d like to. And because we’re all about making things easy on you, you’ll be glad to know it doesn’t need any extra special care — it can go right into the washing machine when you want to give it a refresh.

Get it from Kit & Ace for $49+ ( $95 )

If you’re on the hunt for the *perfect* HA serum, reviewers say this is the one to beat. In addition to being far more budget-friendly than some of those other fancy brands, it’s also completely unscented, absorbs in a flash (sans stickiness), and leaves skin glowing to the gods. What more could you want?

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.99 ( $23.99 )

Ditch the hardware in favour of this buttery lounge bra that’ll keep your ta-tas comfy all day long. A racerback silhouette keeps the pressure off your shoulders, while a wide underband prevents digging. It’s unlined and made of a modal fabric that’ll feel oh-so-good against your skin, too.

Get it from Knix for $30.80 ( $44 )

It’s the dupe to end all dupes, boasting incredible skin-smoothing powers that reviewers say leave their faces looking smooth, glowy, and hydrated to high heaven. What’s cool is that you can choose how to use it: as a radiant primer base for your makeup, as a highlighter, or as a skin-enriching serum on no-makeup days. And because we’re riding that skincare/makeup hybrid train, you’ll be glad to know this stuff’s got squalane and hyaluronic acid for extra moisturizing power.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.38+ ( $18 )