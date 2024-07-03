Canadian man skips work after discovering massive $66M lotto win

A Canadian man is looking forward to some rest, relaxation, and spoiling his mom after winning a record-breaking lotto jackpot.
James Jutzi won the $66 million Lotto 6/49 prize last month after buying a $2 Lotto Max ticket. After discovering the massive windfall, the Calgary, Alberta, man decided the first person he had to tell was his boss.
“He thought I was lying,” Jutzi laughed. “He asked if I could come into work. I said: ‘No.’”
“I’ve been working as a handyman since I was a kid. When I found out I’d won, I said, ‘That’s it! No more work!’”
Jutzi said after a life of working hard, he is finally ready for some rest and relaxation.
“It’s a lot to digest, but I know I deserve a vacation, and I’m so excited,” he said.
The Calgary man has already decided on his first purchase.
“I’ve bought my mom an Escalade,” he said. “I also heard Cadillac is making a truck that I may have my eye on!”
After treating Mom and upgrading his ride, Jutzi has his sights set on buying property close to home.
“I’m originally from Ontario,” he said. “But I consider myself an Albertan, and I love this province.”
Overall, Jutzi said he’s excited to start a new chapter.
Jutzi’s win sets a new record as the biggest-ever Lotto 6/49 winner throughout the Prairies and the North. The Gold Ball jackpot can grow to a maximum of $68 million and has been won at that level only once – by a ticket sold in Ontario in September 2023.
Jutzi purchased his LOTTO 6/49 ticket from 7-Eleven at 3550 32nd Avenue NE in Calgary.
All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.