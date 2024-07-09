A lucky Canadian lottery player just won $25,000 a year for life

A lucky Canadian lottery player will wake up to some shocking and fantastic news after winning a massive prize.

The Daily Grand draw took place on Monday, July 8, and the winning numbers were 22, 28, 31, 36, 49, and grand number 06. No one matched the winning numbers to win the $ 1,000-a-day-for-life top prize. However, one lottery player did win the second prize.

That person matched all five winning numbers, netting themselves $25,000 a year for life. They’ll walk away with winnings worth $250,000 if they claim a lump sum.

Lump sum or annuity payments? The winner will certainly have a lot to think about.

PlayNow said the winning ticket was sold in the BC town of Princeton.

The Daily Grand Extra winning numbers for the $500,000 prize were 13, 45, 65, and 71, but no one won the top prize. Similarly, no one matched the Encore number 8902709 to win the $1 million prize.

It’s been a while since someone won the Daily Grand top prize.

The last time someone won $1,000 a day for life was on May 27, and the winning ticket was sold in Western Canada. A lottery player from Québec also won the second prize.

The next draw is set for Thursday, July 11.

All forms of gambling, including the lottery, involve risk and outcomes are based on chance. Individuals are strongly advised to gamble responsibly. If you are experiencing any signs of gambling-related issues, you can find resources here.