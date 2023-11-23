Lottery winner plans to fill retirement with adventure for him and his wife

A new millionaire from Ontario is going to live a blissful retirement with his wife thanks to his lottery windfall.

Saying “yes” to Encore paid off for Pasquale Montagliani of Mississauga. He matched all seven Encore numbers in exact order in the October 4, 2023, Ontario 49 draw to win $1 million!

The 64-year-old says he’s been playing the lottery since Wintario was around.

“I usually play Ontario 49, Lotto 6/49 and Lotto Max,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect his windfall.

The retiree and father said he was at the gas station checking his tickets when he discovered his big lottery win.

“I looked at the store clerk and said, ‘There’s something wrong with your machine. It said I won $1 million.’ That’s when he told me I did win $1 million!” said Montagliani.

He then went home to share the news with his wife.

“She said, ‘Yeah right, get out of here!'” he laughed. “When I told her it wasn’t a joke, her jaw dropped!”

He has some big plans with the lottery prize.

“This will ensure my retirement is filled with travel and adventure for my wife and I. It’s nice to have resources to rely on if my kids need help,” said Montagliani.

“It’s an incredible thing to experience – a big win myself,” he concluded.

