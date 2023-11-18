Shock doesn’t even begin to cover the myriad of emotions one recent lottery player experienced after learning about his life-changing win.

Abinesh Thiyagarajah is a 36-year-old who lives in Woodbridge, Ontario. The transportation worker said he’s been playing the lottery for the past decade and especially enjoys playing Instant games.

While picking a ticket one day, he decided on the $10 Instant Jackpot Multiplier because he said, “I was drawn to this ticket because of the $1 million prize.”

After purchasing his ticket, he decided to play his ticket while at the store and paused: he won $10. Or so he thought.

“At first, I thought I won $10 — but when I did a double take, I was shocked,” he said.

Thiyagarajah had won the Instant Jackpot Multiplier top prize worth $1 million.

“I turned to the cashier but couldn’t talk at that moment. I pointed at the ticket, and the clerk was so excited for me,” he said, describing the life-changing moment. “He gave me a bottle of water and told me to have a seat.”

For Thiyagarajah, the win means peace of mind: the windfall will allow him to be debt-free.

Apart from paying off debts, the new millionaire has no plans to buy anything for himself.

“I’m not very materialistic, so treating myself hasn’t come across my mind at all,” he said. “But I do plan to spoil my mom and treat her to whatever she wants.”

“I am so thankful and grateful for this blessing,” Abinesh concluded.

The winning ticket was purchased at George’s Convenience on Rutherford Road in Woodbridge.