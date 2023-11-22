"Buy the Extra": Man gives advice after $1 nets him a $100,000 lottery win

A lottery winner in Saskatchewan is recommending you buy the $1 Extra on your lottery tickets, after netting a cool $100,000 doing so.

Dale Hockley told the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation (WCLC) that he had a great day shopping and running errands with his wife, but it was made even better when he found out he won $100,000 on the October 18 Extra he added to his Western 649 ticket.

“We were busy running errands, and I checked my ticket when I was in the car,” the Paradise Hill resident told the WCLC at his prize-claim interview. “I can’t remember what I was thinking, all I could do was sit there in shock!”

“I sat in the car for a while and checked the numbers over and over,” he laughed. “I think I was just trying to believe that it was real.”

The winner already has a couple of plans for his newfound windfall, including a concert and a trip.

“We’re going to buy tickets to the Blake Shelton concert in Arizona – we’re hoping to get floor seats!” he said. “After that, I’m going to spoil my wife and grandkids!”

Hockley purchased his $100,000-winning ticket at Paradise Shell, located at 302 Highway #3 in Paradise Hill.

He won his prize by matching the last six digits of the Extra number drawn on October 18 – 1223233.

When asked how it feels to win this prize, Hockley had a few things to say: “It feels great! My advice: buy the Extra! I spent $1 and got $100,000!”