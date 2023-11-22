Mid-week winner: Canada just got a brand-new multimillionaire after $40M win

Imagine waking up to the news that you’re a multimillionaire. It appears that every lottery player’s dream is now a reality for one Canadian winner.

The Lotto Max draw was held on Tuesday, November 21, with a $40 million jackpot up for grabs. The winning numbers are 07, 13, 30, 34, 37, 38, 42, and bonus number 35. One extremely lucky lottery player’s life is about to change because they matched seven of the winning numbers, netting themselves the top prize. As a result, they’re now a brand-new multimillionaire.

Whether or not they know they’re $40 million richer, that lucky someone purchased their winning ticket in Ontario, according to PlayNow.

And that wasn’t the only big win during last night’s draw.

Three lottery players matched six of the seven winning numbers, thereby winning the second prize. After splitting the prize, each will receive a cheque for $54,221.50. The winning tickets were sold in Western Canada, Ontario, and Quebec.

Additionally, 51 people matched six of the winning numbers, netting themselves a $3,189.50 prize each.

The Lotto Max Extra winning numbers are 22, 46, 47, and 56, but no one won the $500,000 prize.

The jackpot has now reset to $10 million, and the next draw will take place on Friday.