Transportation worker buys convenience store's last two lottery tickets, wins twice

A dad from Brampton, Ontario, is celebrating after winning big money in the lottery.

When Gurvinder Dhillon bought a couple of lottery tickets at a Hasty Market location in Mississauga, he had no idea they both bore prizes. Now he’s $50,050 richer!

The 36-year-old transportation worker has been trying his luck at the lotto since he was 18. He visited Toronto’s OLG Prize Centre to pick up his windfall.

“I picked this ticket because of the chances to win $50,000,” he shared. “I got the last two tickets in the store – I won $50 on the other ticket!”

Dhillon was “surprised and in awe.”

“I had a moment of silence as I processed this, and when the clerk asked me what happened, I said, ‘I won $50,000!'” he recalled.

The winner said one of the best moments of his life was when he told his wife what had happened. “She was shocked and speechless. It made me so happy to see her reaction,” he said.

Dhillon is prioritizing his family and wants to use the winnings to travel and enjoy time with them.

But the geeky dad inside him is giddy, too. “I may treat myself to a rare comic book,” he concluded.