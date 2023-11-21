15 years after winning $100,000, lucky retiree bags $2 million in the lottery

Ian McKee-Judd’s lucky stars were perfectly aligned when he won a $2 million lottery prize with an Instant 20X Supreme game.

But it wasn’t the first time the doors of financial fortune had opened for him. Fifteen years ago, in 2008, the retiree won $100,000 on Christmas day with an Instant ticket, too. This time of the year is extra kind to him.

“My favourite games are Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, Lottario, and Instant tickets,” revealed the two-time winner when he visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

Ian is a husband and dad of two. He was sitting in his car, fiddling with a lottery ticket he had bought at a Pioneer location in Woodstock when he realized what happened.

“I uncovered the first line and saw $2 million. I stared at the ticket for a while, wondering if it was real,” shared Ian. He then drove back to the store and showed the clerk his ticket.

“She couldn’t believe it and started jumping with joy,” he revealed, laughing.

Ian’s wife was at an appointment, and he drove to pick her up. When he shared the life-changing news with her, she thought he was kidding.

“She didn’t believe me at first and thought I was pranking her. When she realized it was real, she was so happy. My wife is my best friend – I am so happy I was able to share this moment with her,” he smiled.

What’s on the cards for the $2 million, you ask? Nothing extravagant just yet. Ian loves the simple things in life and said that he’s excited to afford them now.

“I have many dietary restrictions, so if I want to buy a $20 gluten-free cookie, I’m going for it!” he said. “I’m going to share with my family and siblings. I want to share this joy.”

In future, the winner might buy a home and invest money.

“I just want to scream from the top of my lungs, ‘I just won the lottery, and I am a millionaire!’ I’m the luckiest man in the world,” he concluded.