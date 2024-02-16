Canadian couple who kisses their lottery tickets for good luck finally wins big

A couple from Ontario is rejoicing after a major lottery win.

Delaware residents Andrew Marsh and Jyoti Joshi won a Lotto 6/49 second prize worth $191,131.90in the January 20, 2024 draw.

Marsh said he had been saving some free play tickets that he put towards this winning lottery ticket.

Luck was definitely on their side for this win.

“We have a ritual where I bring home our tickets, we both kiss it for luck, and I check it later,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their lottery winnings.

“A few days after the draw, I stopped to check my ticket and was in shock. I had to ask the store clerk if the ticket checker was working right. I checked it again and went out to the car to call Jyoti!”

Joshi’s reaction was one out of a Hallmark movie — it looks like the pair are rich in more ways than one.

“He asked if I was sitting down and said, ‘I think we won a good little chunk of money,'” she recalled.

“I asked him for a photo to be sure. It hasn’t fully set in. I thought I had already won the lottery when I met Andrew – I never thought I’d find ourselves actually winning!”

The husband and wife want to process their major lottery win before making big decisions.

However, Marsh already has some delicious plans for the windfall.

“Andrew has his eyes on a new barbecue,” said Joshi.

“This is such a wonderful experience; we’re so grateful,” Andrew concluded.

Maybe it’s time we all start kissing our lottery tickets for good luck.

