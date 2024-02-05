Couple ready for horse-related bucket list after scoring $1 million lottery win

A Canadian couple is galloping toward their dreams after they scored a huge lotto prize.

Robert and Reta Magrath of Chilliwack, BC, won $1 million from the January 24 Lotto 6/49 draw.

The Magraths checked the ticket on Robert’s phone while they were at home.

“We were so excited! We had to count the zeros,” he said of the moment they realized they won big.

The Fraser Valley couple bought the winning Lotto 6/49 ticket at the Super Save Gas on Fraser Highway and Cottonwood Street in Abbotsford.

Robert and Reta love to ride horses together and already know how they would like to spend their new “surreal” windfall.

Robert shared he would like to bring their horses to Las Vegas to participate in a competition. As for Reta, she is hoping to participate in the world finals horse competition in Fort Worth, Texas.

“You need to be top 15 in the world – that’s a bucket list goal,” Reta added.