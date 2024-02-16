Tax credits and deductions Canadians can claim to get bigger returns this year

Tax season is upon us, meaning you want to start collecting your documents and figuring out which tax deductions and credits you can claim.

This past year was certainly hard on Canadians, with skyrocketing costs and inflation weighing heavily on the minds and pockets of folks across the country.

So, if you’re looking for a bigger tax refund, you’ll need to lower your taxable income and reduce the taxes you owe to the government as much as possible.

To help you achieve that, Daily Hive spoke with Yannick Lemay, Tax Training Specialist at H&R Block, about tax credits and deductions you can claim for the 2023 tax year.

Before we get into the nitty-gritty, knowing the difference between a tax credit and a deduction is helpful.

Simply put, deductions reduce how much of your income is taxable, while credits lower the tax you owe.

“There are so many credits, so many deductions — more than 400 credits and deductions available to Canadians,” noted Lemay.

He also encourages Canadians to start thinking of filing their taxes as soon as possible. “It’s not too soon, you can already get ahead of things and get your papers ready,” he said.

To help you get through this year’s tax season, here are some of the most common to keep on your radar.

And remember, April 30, 2024, is the last day to file your taxes without penalties!

RRSP contributions

When you deduct your RRSP contributions, your net income is reduced, and you’re taxed on less money.

Not sure of your current RRSP deduction limit? You can find out here. You can calculate your RRSP tax savings for 2023 using this tool. February 29, 2024, is the last day to make RRSP contributions for the 2023 tax year.

Find out more about RRSP contributions here.

Claiming moving expenses

If you moved over 40 km for a new job or school, you could be eligible to claim moving expenses if you moved to work or to run a business at a new location or you moved to study courses as a full-time student enrolled in a post-secondary program at a university.

Work from home or self-employment

Employees required to work from home may be eligible to deduct home office expenses. The requirement doesn’t have to be part of their employment contract and could be a written or verbal agreement.

Lemay notes that this year, there has been a change to how work-from-home expenses are calculated due to no fixed rate.

Employees can use this calculator to find out their eligible expenses.

Childcare expenses

You can claim expenses like daycares and summer camps and childcare providers like nannies as deductibles. There are requirements as to who can claim these benefits, which you can find out more about here.

Canada Child Benefit

The Canada Child Benefit is a tax-free monthly payment made to eligible families to help with the cost of raising children under the age of 18. The CCB may include the child disability benefit and any related provincial and territorial programs.

To keep getting your CCB, you must file your tax return on time every year, even if your income tax is exempt or you have no income.

Your CCB payment is not taxable. This means you will not receive a slip and don’t have to report it on your tax return.

Homebuyers’ amount

The Homebuyers’ amount is available to first-time or disabled homebuyers to claim a $10,000 non-refundable tax credit. A qualifying home under the credit includes:

single-family houses

semi-detached houses

houses townhouses

mobile homes

condominium units

apartments in duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes, or apartment buildings