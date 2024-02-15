International vacations too pricy? Visit these charming domestic destinations instead

International vacations can get very expensive – so why not go domestic and visit some underrated True North destinations this year?

Top travel and lodging booking websites like Vrbo, Hotels.com, and Expedia have been highlighting several stunning spots across Canada that have recently witnessed an uptick in visitors.

It seems people are veering away from traditional vacation-y places and opting for more laidback, off-the-beaten-path locales. Instead of flashy hotels, think rustic and intimate ranch retreats.

Let’s take a look at these spots — one of them could be your next travel destination.

Cape Breton, Nova Scotia

Do you see that picture? This one’s a no-brainer.

Cape Breton Island has so much to offer, you definitely won’t run out of things to check out during your vacation. Whether it’s spring or fall, the trees along its hilly roads provide soothing scenery paired with views of the sea. Cape Breton is a hikers’ paradise, too!

Chaudière, Quebec

Quebec’s Chaudière-Appalaches is filled with greenery, historic sites, and the cutest wildlife you’ll ever see. In the hills, you’ll find rust-coloured Scottish Highland cows grazing about. In the wintertime the area gets extra charming, so keep your camera handy for some snowy panoramic views.

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

The largest city in the province of PEI, Charlottetown boasts stunning waterfront scenery and a skyline you don’t want to miss.

Canmore, Alberta

This gorgeous town in the Canadian Rockies has just around 16,000 residents and is filled with naturally colourful views. The town has also been featured in well-known films such as Brokeback Mountain, The Edge, and Shanghai Noon. Talk about a vacation destination!

Calgary, Alberta

You might not immediately think of Calgary when you consider a vacation, but if you’re used to the cushy city life and still need a scenic breather, this is the stop for a break.

Immerse yourself in rich Canadian history and keep an eye out for Calgary’s wildlife — you could spot cougars, moose, mink, bears, and even porcupines!

Prince Edward County, Ontario

Enjoy local cuisine, wine, and cozy fall vibes in this county. You can delve into the area’s Indigenous history at any of the six museum sites located across it, too.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Pictured above is Winnipeg’s stunning Assiniboine Park, which comes alive during the fall. Lush trees will remain in sight whether you’re in the centre of the city or at its edge. You won’t run out of art exhibitions, musical festivals, and museums to check out, either.

Quebec City, Quebec

Skip tourist-dense Montreal and check out Quebec City to soak in the French Canadian heritage of the province. Take a stroll through Old Quebec, visit the Château Frontenac (pictured above), or make a wish at the stunning Basilica-Cathedral Notre-Dame de Québec.

Cowichan Valley, British Columbia

Plan your summer trip to Cowichan Valley to enjoy the forestry of this region. The valley has many vineyards and orchards to visit, so you’ll definitely be bringing a bunch of wine and delicious local goods back home.

Saanich Peninsula, British Columbia

Visit massive provincial parks, take a dip in the waters, or head to a quaint bistro for lunch — you can do it all on this peninsula just northeast of Victoria. You’ll find tons of farms on your trip, too, so you can pick some fruit to enjoy fresh.

Will you be exploring the True North by visiting any of the destinations? Let us know in the comments.