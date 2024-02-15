Travellers on a recent Delta flight experienced something arguably worse than Snakes on a Plane after maggots crawling on rotting fish in an overhead cabin fell all over a fellow passenger.

According to a report from Fox2Detroit, the incident occurred on Delta Flight DL133 on Tuesday from Amsterdam to Detroit.

A passenger told the news station that he witnessed about a dozen “wiggly maggots” falling on a woman seated across the aisle from him.

The bugs were traced back to another passenger’s bag in an overhead compartment. Flight attendants discovered that the source of the maggots was rotten fish wrapped in newspaper concealed in a carry-on bag.

At that point, the passenger noted that everyone on the flight was “pinching” their nose due to the nasty smell wafting through the aircraft.

A passenger came forward, saying the fish and bag belonged to him.

Flight attendants had to take the smelly baggage to the back of the plane, and soon after, the pilot told passengers that the flight was headed back to Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

In a statement to Daily Hive, a Delta representative said the airline apologizes to the customers on the flight “as their trip was interrupted due to an improperly packed carry-on bag.”

“The aircraft returned to the gate, and passengers were placed on the next available flight. The aircraft was removed from service for cleaning.”

More reports of the nightmare flight were documented in the r/Delta Reddit group.

One person said their parents were on the flight, adding the experience was “absolutely disgusting.”

“I was [on] this flight,” wrote another passenger, noting they had to change their boarding pass and transfer to another airline.

Another person also claimed to be on the “unfortunate flight” and was seated in the row directly in front of where the maggots fell.

“The lady right behind us told the flight attendants the maggots were falling on her head. Ugh. I turned around, and they were wiggling around on the seat,” they wrote.

“This dude literally messed up the travel situations of hundreds of people,” added the Redditor, noting that her family still has suitcases that didn’t make it back to Detroit.

Others questioned how the rotting fish was able to make it on the flight in the first place.

According to the US Transportation Security Administration regulations, certain foods are permitted on flights, including most meat and seafood.

“If the food is packed with ice or ice packs in a cooler or other container, the ice or ice packs must be completely frozen when brought through screening,” states the TSA on its website.

“If the ice or ice packs are partially melted and have any liquid at the bottom of the container, they will not be permitted. You also can pack frozen perishables in your carry-on or checked bags in dry ice.”

Delta did not confirm if the passenger with the fish in his bag received a fine.