A Canadian lottery player woke up a new millionaire after Wednesday night’s Lotto 6/49 draw.

After Saturday’s massive $66 million Lotto 6/49 win, the Gold Ball jackpot reset to $10 million.

While no one matched the winning numbers for the jackpot this draw, someone did nab the White Ball prize.

Wednesday’s LOTTO 6/49 Gold Ball Jackpot is $10 MILLION or the guaranteed $1 MILLION prize, plus the $5 Million Classic Jackpot. Would you buy a golf course or just golf as many rounds as possible? ⛳🎉 Must be of legal age. pic.twitter.com/SkMHEtSoMb — Lotto 649 (@Lotto649) June 17, 2024

One lucky Ontario lottery player matched the winning numbers 46576205-02 to win $1 million.

Sadly, no one matched all six of the winning numbers for the Classic Draw Prize, which was 08, 12, 19, 28, 42, 48, and the bonus number 05.

The $5 million jackpot went unclaimed, but someone did win the second prize.

A lottery player from Quebec is taking home $171,328.90 after matching five out of six winning numbers, including the bonus.

The winning numbers for the Classic Draw Extra Prize were 5, 13, 23, and 54. Unfortunately, no one won the $500,000 jackpot, but 39 Canadian lottery players did match three out of four numbers to win $1,000.

If you weren’t so lucky this time around, the next Lotto 6/49 draw is on Saturday, June 22, with a Gold Ball jackpot of $12 million.

There’s also the next Lotto Max draw on Friday, June 21, with a jackpot of $18 million.

And don’t forget to check your lottery ticket for the multimillion-dollar wins from Saturday’s Lotto 6/49 draw and last Friday’s Lotto Max draw.

You could be the extremely lucky Canadian who is now $55 million richer.

If you are one of these new multimillionaires, here’s a helpful guide on what you should actually do if you win the lottery.

